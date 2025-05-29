Civilian contractor working for the IDF is killed in Gaza

A civilian contractor working in the Gaza Strip was killed from an explosive device, the IDF said on Thursday. 19-year-old David Libi from the West Bank settlement outpost of Malachei HaShalom

Was employed by a company contracted for engineering projects for the military.

1 View gallery David Libi

"An employee of a contracting company that carries out engineering work for the IDF on behalf of the Ministry of Defense was killed earlier today (Thursday) in the northern Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

According to reports, an explosive device was detonated on the engineering vehicle he was working on, the IDF said. "The IDF and the Ministry of Defense extend their condolences to the family."

According to the head of the Binyamin regional council, Libi had participated in the destruction of underground Hamas infrastructure