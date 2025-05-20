Australian students turn back on Jewish peer during antisemitism talk

Dozens of students at the University of Sydney turned their backs on a Jewish peer during a student representative council (SRC) assembly last week, Australian Jewish News reported.

The incident took place as Kovi Rose, a Jewish student, spoke about rising antisemitism on campus and condemned the Hamas terror group. In contrast, no protest was heard when a pro-Palestinian student launched a harsh verbal attack on Israel.

A student launches an anti-Israel tirade at the University of Sydney ( Video: social media )

The assembly was organized by the group Students Against War to oppose the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The definition, supported by most Australian universities, includes language rejecting calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.

When Rose began speaking, around 200 students stood and turned their backs to him in protest. “Anti-Zionism currently takes all of the evils of the world like colonialism, white supremacy and genocide, and projects them onto the Jewish people,” Rose said.

“All that Jewish students are asking for is the right to determine for themselves and not be told by their detractors what it means to be Jewish, what it means to be discriminated against and what it means to be antisemitic.”

Jack Mars, public affairs coordinator for the Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS), also addressed the room: “We need your help… you’re meant to stand for solidarity for minority groups on campus. Quite frankly, we feel abandoned. You turn your back on us… You say it’s all some sort of conspiracy to silence criticism of Israel. That’s ridiculous.”

1 View gallery University of Sydney students turn their backs on Jewish peers ( Photo: Social media )

Mars clarified that the IHRA definition does not prohibit criticism of Israeli policy. “This definition does not stop you from criticizing Israel… it stops you from using antisemitic tropes to do that! Go for your life – criticize policy, criticize the government, criticize Bibi Netanyahu. I don’t think calling for the elimination of an entire country is acceptable. It would not be accepted for any other country.”

During the assembly, some students shouted statements like “Israel has no right to exist” and “There’s no such thing as Jewish self-determination in Israel.” Others called on the university to lift protest restrictions, cut ties with Israeli universities and divert funding to campaigns opposing the university’s connections with Israel.

The University of Sydney told the Australian Jewish News that the SRC and student-led organizations operate independently and do not represent the administration’s views.