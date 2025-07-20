Iran claims has replaced its air defenses damaged in war with Israel

During the conflict in June, the Israeli Air Force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defenses while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.

During the conflict in June, the Israeli Air Force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defenses while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.

During the conflict in June, the Israeli Air Force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defenses while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.