Iran claims has replaced its air defenses damaged in war with Israel

Israeli Air Force dominated Iran's airspace during the 12-day war last month; claims replaced by systems kept safe during brief war

Iran has replaced air defenses damaged during last month's conflict with Israel, Iran's Defah Press news agency reported on Sunday quoting Mahmoud Mousavi, the regular army's deputy for operations.
During the conflict in June, the Israeli Air Force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defenses while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.
Israeli Air Force attack on Iranian surface-to-air missile launchers and aircraft
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"Some of our air defenses were damaged, this is not something we can hide, but our colleagues have used domestic resources and replaced them with pre-arranged systems that were stored in suitable locations in order to keep the airspace secure," Mousavi said.
Prior to the war, Iran had its own domestically-made long-range air defense system Bavar-373 in addition to the Russian-made S-300 system. The report by Defah Press did not mention any import of foreign-made air defense systems to Iran in past weeks.
Following limited Israeli strikes against Iranian missile factories last October, Iran later displayed Russian-made air defenses in a military exercise to show it recovered from the attack.
