Zamir eyes post-war military in top brass assessment

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir published the military's assessment for the coming year, indicating the critical need for a lull in the war after nearly two years of fighting.

Zamir led a meeting of the senior IDF command for an evaluation of military needs and long-term planning, which had not been held since the October 7 massacre. He had hoped to be able to formulate the plan soon after he came into the role last March, but was delayed after the government decided to back down from the ceasefire agreement and extend the war.

2 View gallery Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

2 View gallery Troops operating in Gaza ( Photo: Lior Ben Ami )

Since then, Hamas has not been defeated and a ceasefire agreement, much like the one agreed earlier in the year, was again being negotiated in Qatar after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to make concessions, including withdrawal from the Morag Corridor that would enable the return of civilians to Rafah.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Zamir "reviewed regional shaping factors, outlined planned operational moves, and presented a comprehensive analysis of the expected challenges," the IDF said.

Because of the demands of the war, the IDF had not trained on a large scale for a second year. "2026 will be a year of readiness, consolidation of achievements, return to competence and fundamentals, and utilizing operational opportunities,” Zamir said.

His words reflected his concern over the effects of the prolonged war in enemy territory, while the objectives of the war, the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas, are still out of reach.

"We do not forget our most precious resource - our people. Organizational culture, military and societal culture and values are important matters that we must continue to tackle,” Zamir said.