Houthis seeking relevance as Middle East tensions boil over, expert says

The Houthis are attempting to achieve relevance in the broader conflicts unfolding across the Middle East, according to Dan Feferman, Middle East affairs expert and chairman of Sharaka.
Feferman said he believes the world will continue to see strikes by the United States and the international community. "And of course, Israel may or may not need to be involved in this to take out as much of their capabilities as possible," he added. However, he warned that this does not mean the Houthis will stop trying to violently insert themselves into the regional conversation.
According to Feferman, the impact on Israel is less about physical danger and more about emotional strain. He said Israelis have been “living in a state of PTSD” since the October 7 attacks.
“Maybe we've had a few months of quiet respite, but we're still there,” Feferman said. “I don't think we're going to go back to the days of intense rocket fire. Hamas is clearly on its last legs. I haven't seen any indications that of rocket fire from Lebanon was Hezbollah. And the Houthis are, of course, a different story, but it's jarring. We're still in it. We're not out of the thick of this 500-plus day war.”
Watch the full interview: