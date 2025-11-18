Palestinian Authority ends prisoner payments after international pressure

— including those Israel says are terrorists — after years of continuing the stipends through improvised channels. Palestinian officials say the decision follows renewed international pressure, particularly from France.

Under the new arrangement, assistance will be shifted to Tamhin, a Palestine Liberation Organization welfare mechanism that functions as a charitable body for people who cannot work and live below the poverty line. Only hardship cases will qualify.

Former prisoners who support families and have lost the ability to work will be eligible for limited aid of about 2,000 shekels a month.

