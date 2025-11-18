Palestinian Authority ends prisoner payments after international pressure

The Palestinian Authority has formally shut down its system for transferring monthly salary payments to Palestinians held in Israeli prisons — including those Israel says are terrorists — after years of continuing the stipends through improvised channels. Palestinian officials say the decision follows renewed international pressure, particularly from France.
Under the new arrangement, assistance will be shifted to Tamhin, a Palestine Liberation Organization welfare mechanism that functions as a charitable body for people who cannot work and live below the poverty line. Only hardship cases will qualify.
Former prisoners who support families and have lost the ability to work will be eligible for limited aid of about 2,000 shekels a month.
More than 10,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons. Since 2019 Israel has deducted funds from the tax revenues it collects for the Palestinian Authority to offset the prisoner payments, a step that has deepened the PA’s financial crisis.