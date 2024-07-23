Watch: IDF lures terrorists into open in Tulkarm raid, then strikes from air

IDF drone strike on terror targets in Tulkarm ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF killed Ashraf Nafah and Mohammed Abu Abdu , commanders of the Hamas and Fatah military wings in Tulkarm, respectively, in a targeted strike in the West Bank refugee camp on Tuesday. At least five others were killed in the operation, including a woman disguised as a paramedic who was armed with an M16 rifle.

The Palestinian Red Crescent condemned her actions, saying, "Her conduct harmed all medical teams and she does not represent us. Israel will show the world that among emergency responders was an armed woman."

2 View gallery Hamas and Fatah commanders killed in Tulkarm drone strike

In a video clip, the two commanders are seen cheering and waving their weapons shortly before they were killed in a drone strike.

Since October 7, the IDF has intensified operations in West Bank refugee camps, which have become hubs for terrorist activity. During Tuesday's raid on Tulkarm, IDF forces used deception to lure their targets into the open before attacking them from the air.

The IDF has conducted approximately 50 airstrikes on West Bank camps in recent months, targeting explosive production sites and IEDs. Tuesday's strike also targeted such sites and devices placed on local roads.

2 View gallery Smoke billowing over Tulkarm refugee camp

Gunwoman disguised as paramedic eliminated in Tulkarm raid





"We have observed increased cooperation between Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza and their counterparts in the West Bank," the IDF said in a statement. "Hamas has been trying to stir up violence in the West Bank, exporting its methods and pressuring local terror groups to carry out attacks."

Since the war in Gaza began, the IDF reports that 450 terrorists have been killed in the West Bank, 270 in its northern sector alone.