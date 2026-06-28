Palestinian arrested in suspected central Israel gang rape

Israel Police are investigating a suspected gang rape in Ramla, a city in central Israel, after arresting a 22-year-old Palestinian man who works in Israel with a permit.

Police arrested the suspect over the weekend. He is suspected of aggravated rape allegedly committed in the past week with other people. Searches for additional suspects are continuing.

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According to the suspicion, the young woman was brought to an apartment in an area where laborers live and was raped there. Investigators say they have evidence linking the Palestinian man to the acts, but the identities of the other suspects remain unknown.

So far, he is the only person arrested. His detention was extended until Tuesday.

Investigators described the case as “a highly sensitive investigation” involving serious sex offenses, including aggravated rape. Police plan to ask the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court for a sweeping gag order on details of the investigation.