ICC to review Its jurisdiction over proceedings against Israel

The appeals chamber said the court had not properly weighed challenges by Israel to its jurisdiction and the legality of arrest warrant requests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for their

The so-called Pre-Trial Chamber had ruled that Israel's challenges had been premature, but the appeals judges now said that had been an "error of law".

It said Israel's argument that it was entitled to challenge the jurisdiction was not sufficiently addressed.

