IDF mulls permanent deployment in West Bank refugee camps

The IDF was considering deploying troops to refugee camps in and around the West Bank city of Tulkarm on a permanent or long-range basis, Ynet learned on Tuesday.

As attention turns to the potential collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza, troops continued their sustained operation targeting terrorism within Palestinian refugee camps in the northern West Bank. The military's Central Command was evaluating the possibility of assigning a dedicated battalion to operate exclusively in the Tulkarm and Nur al-Shams refugee camps for several months. Discussions were also underway on the establishment of rapid deployment outposts in specific locations within the camps.

The proposed battalion would focus on activity within the refugee camps with the aim to maintain a continuous and intensified operational presence, utilizing troops who are highly familiar with the geography of the camps and the networks of terror operatives operating there.

In the past, IDF activity in the area was primarily intelligence-driven and dependent on the availability of battalions within the regional brigade. Such operations required varying levels of preparation and coordination at the brigade level. Should it be established, it would allow for a faster and more consistent response to emerging intelligence or terror threats within the camps. A sustained presence throughout most of the day would disrupt terror organizations' ability to regroup and rebuild their infrastructure.

A security official explained recently that after about a month of reduced IDF activity in Jenin—due to the involvement of Palestinian security forces—terror organizations managed to rebuild certain capabilities that had been dismantled during earlier operations. To prevent the rehabilitation of these networks, IDF is working on solutions to maintain a long-term presence in the camps.

During the current operation, IDF troops have established barriers and checkpoints on the outskirts of the refugee camps, prompting residents to leave the camps. Most of the population has been evacuated, causing large traffic jams across the West Bank due to checkpoints at the entrances and exits of villages.

If the “Tulkarm Model” is implemented, IDF troops would be expected to remain stationed in the two adjacent refugee camps on a permanent basis at least in the coming months. Such a decision would carry significant operational, political, and civilian implications.

“IDF troops have been conducting operations in the northern West Bank as part of this sustained effort for several weeks. The activity will continue as long as required,” the IDF said in a statement.