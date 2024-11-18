Rockets score direct hit on Kiryat Shmona buildings; Barrage of 30 rockets targets Western Galilee

Hezbollah rockets damage local hesder yeshiva, area homes; Increased rocket fire comes as cease-fire deal seems within reach

Yoav Zitun, Yair Kraus, Lior Ben Ari|
Hezbollah rockets made a direct hit on the city of Kiryat Shmona on Monday causing damage to homes and to a local hesder yeshiva that was thankfully not populated after its students were evacuated to the center of the country. Rockets targeted the Upper Galilee area since the early morning hours.
At barrage of at least 30 rockets targeted the coastal city of Nahariya and its surrounding areas in Western Galilee. According to the IDF some of the rockets were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
4 View gallery
תיעוד מזירת הנפילה בקריית שמונהתיעוד מזירת הנפילה בקריית שמונה
Rocket hits Kiryat Shmona on Monday
Rockets intercepted over Nahariya
(צילום: יאיר קראוס)

4 View gallery
תיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי נהריהתיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי נהריה
Rockets intercepted over Nahariya on Monday
4 View gallery
תיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי נהריהתיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי נהריה
Rockets intercepted over Nahariya on Monday
(Photo: Yair Kraus)
The extensive fire came as expectations for a cease-fire agreement grew ahead of the arrival to Beirut of U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein who is to receive Lebanon's official response to the proposed agreement, including the answer from Hezbollah.
According to Lebanese media reports, the Iran-backed terror group demands changes to the proposal and is adding demands but add that progress was being made.
4 View gallery
IDF strikes target in the area of Nabatieh in South Lebanon on Monday IDF strikes target in the area of Nabatieh in South Lebanon on Monday
IDF strikes target in the area of Nabatieh in South Lebanon on Monday
The IDF at the same time renewed its fire on Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon. According to Lebanese media the military was attacking villages near Nabatieh after reports on Monday that artillery batteries were moved into Lebanese territory.
""