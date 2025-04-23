IDF, Border Police uncover weapons cache in Hebron clothing store

While operating in Hebron, located in the Judean Hills, IDF and Border Police discovered a large cache of weapons inside a women’s clothing store.
Acting on intelligence provided by Shin Bet, the troops aimed to arrest a suspect involved in weapons trafficking. Upon their arrival at the store, the suspect noticed the troops, attempted to close the store, and tried to flee. However, IDF and Border Police managed to apprehend him before he escaped, transferring him to security authorities for further investigation.
Following the arrest, the troops conducted a search of the store and uncovered a significant cache of weapons, which included: 4 Airsoft rifles, 14 Airsoft pistols, dozens of packages of Airsoft pellets, over 130 face coverings, 12 brass knuckles, 4 swords, 18 pepper spray canisters, and dozens of additional combat-related items
All the weapons were confiscated and handed over for further processing by security authorities.
On March 8, Palestinians released a video showing IDF troops pushing a car into a ravine. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Surif, 8 miles north of Hebron. The video shows the car being pushed into the ravine, and Palestinians claimed the driver was arrested.
The IDF said in a statement that: "The incident in the Surif area is being investigated by the brigade commander. During an operational activity, IDF troops identified a suspicious, non-roadworthy vehicle intended for towing. Contrary to protocol, the commander of the force decided to push the vehicle into the ravine. This is a serious incident that does not align with IDF values. Following the investigation, the commander was suspended from his position."