IDF, Border Police uncover weapons cache in Hebron clothing store

provided by Shin Bet, the troops aimed to arrest a suspect involved in weapons trafficking. Upon their arrival at the store, the suspect noticed the troops, attempted to close the store, and tried to flee. However, IDF and Border Police managed to apprehend him before he escaped, transferring him to security authorities for further investigation.

Following the arrest, the troops conducted a search of the store and uncovered a significant cache of weapons, which included: 4 Airsoft rifles, 14 Airsoft pistols, dozens of packages of Airsoft pellets, over 130 face coverings, 12 brass knuckles, 4 swords, 18 pepper spray canisters, and dozens of additional combat-related items

On March 8, Palestinians released a video showing IDF troops pushing a car into a ravine. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Surif, 8 miles north of Hebron. The video shows the car being pushed into the ravine, and Palestinians claimed the driver was arrested.

