Trump's Middle East envoy warns of consequences if Gaza hostages not released soon

'Listen to what the president has got to say. It's not a pretty day if they're not released,' Witkoff says at UAE conference after president-elect warns there would be 'hell to pay' 

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy warned on Monday during a visit to the region that it would "not be a pretty day" if the hostages held in Gaza were not released before the U.S. President-elect's inauguration.
Steve Witkoff, who will formally take up the position when Trump's administration starts, said he hoped and prayed there would be a cease-fire in Gaza between Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Israel before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Steve Witkoff with Donald Trump
(Photo: Brian Snyder / Reuters)
DC rally calling for a hostage release deal
(Photo: The Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
"You heard what the president said, they better be released," he said, referring to Trump. "Listen to what the president has got to say. It's not a pretty day if they're not released," Witkoff added, in response to Reuters questions on the sidelines of a Bitcoin conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.
President-elect Trump said on social media last week there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages were not released before his inauguration.
More than 100 hostages have been freed through negotiations or Israeli military rescue operations. Of the 100 still held in Gaza, roughly half are believed to be alive.
Witkoff earlier spoke to an audience at the Bitcoin conference where those attending paid as much as $9,999 to access special sessions, which are closed to media.
