They are surviving and in tunnels', mother of hostage says of recent signs of life

Shira Elbag says the families of the female IDF field observers abducted from Nahal Oz on October 7 were presented with a sign of life from the girls in the spring which indicates they have been held in tunnels for the last 7 months 

Alexandra Lukash|
Shira, mother of Gaza hostage Liri Elbag, said on Wednesday that the family received a sign of life from her daughter and that she and other female IDF soldiers were being held by Hamas in tunnels.
"They are surviving," she told Ynet in an interview. "They've been in the tunnels for over seven months. We saw a clip of Shiri being told to stand up, sit down, she does what she was told. The clip is from the early days after the abduction. We know the girls were later separated," she said.
3 View gallery
לירי אלבגלירי אלבג
Liri Elbag before her abduction and after she was taken hostage
"They are alive," Shira Elbag said on Tuesday. "We had a sign of life a month and a half ago. We know they were surviving and being held in the tunnels for the past seven months.
Elbag said in an interview with Ynet that the families of the female IDF soldiers who were abducted from their base at Nahal Oz during the Hamas massacre were shown a video clip filmed by the terrorists in the days after the abduction. They presented photos taken from the clip on Tuesday, in a press conference calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "urgently secure the girls' release."
3 View gallery
הצהרת הורי התצפיתניות החטופותהצהרת הורי התצפיתניות החטופות
Shira, mother of hostage Liri Elbag during a press conference calling on the prime minister to make a deal to free her daughter
(Photo: Hostages and Missing Families Forum )
Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to the U.S. next week to meet with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress. He must first agree to a deal and bring the hostages home, they said.
In the press conference, Ayelet Levi, whose daughter Naama was not seen in the video because she was abducted and then held separately, said the prime minister offered to have her join him in D.C. but she refused. "First make a deal," she said.
3 View gallery
נעמה לוי, לירי אלבג, אגם ברגר ודניאלה גלבוע בימיהן הראשונים בשבינעמה לוי, לירי אלבג, אגם ברגר ודניאלה גלבוע בימיהן הראשונים בשבי
Four female IDF soldiers after they were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists
Elbag said other families were also invited to join Netanyahu on his trip but all refused for various reasons.
In the interview, Elbag said the clip was presented to the families separately, each shown the section with their daughter. "Liri was ordered to state her name and where she was from. She was instructed to stand up, lie down and show a thumbs up and she did what she was told," Elbag said.
She said the girls were later separated but that the families know that they were surviving in the tunnels.
