Netanyahu warns Iran any attack will be met with force 'never seen before'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that any attack by Iran would be met with a military response of unprecedented force, as tensions remain high across the region amid growing speculation about potential U.S. action against the Islamic Republic.
Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem alongside Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, his coordinator for hostages and missing persons, Netanyahu issued the warning as part of broader remarks marking the return of the final Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili, whose body was recovered on Monday.
“The Iranian axis is trying to recover. We will not allow it,” Netanyahu said. “If Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force it has never seen before.”
Netanyahu also addressed the next stages of the Gaza ceasefire and rejected the possibility of foreign military presence in the coastal enclave. “We are now focused on disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza—this will happen either the easy way or the hard way,” he said. “I hear talk of Turkish and Qatari troops entering Gaza—that will not happen. Israel will maintain security control from the Jordan River to the sea.”
On the issue of the hostages, Netanyahu said: “Yesterday, we completed the return of all our hostages. I believed we could bring them all back, not by yielding to Hamas demands, but through a combination of military and diplomatic pressure.”
Hirsch added that the moment of recovering Gvili’s remains was emotionally powerful. “After a long journey and heavy burden, it was a very moving and special moment. The mission is complete. Ran, our Israeli hero.” He also thanked the U.S. administration for its continued support.