Elizabeth Tsurkov's mother celebrates her release: 'I wish this for all hostage families'

The mother of Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli academic freed in Iraq after more than two years in captivity, said Wednesday she was overwhelmed with joy upon receiving news of her daughter’s release.
“It was hard to breathe,” said her mother, Irina Tsurkov, in an interview with Army Radio. “I’m going crazy. It’s madness of joy, happiness. I’ve waited for this day for almost two and a half years.”
Elizabeth Tsurkov, 38, an Israeli citizen who also holds Russian citizenship, had been pursuing her doctorate at Princeton University in the United States when she was kidnapped in Baghdad on March 26, 2023, during a research trip on Islam and Middle Eastern politics. She was believed to have been held by the pro-Iranian Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, though the group denied responsibility.
“I wish all the families of our hostages to receive the same message, that all the captives will be released very soon,” her mother said. She recalled the last proof of life she received: “In November 2023, I got a short video — four minutes long — in which she asked us to keep up the efforts. Since then, nothing.”
She clarified that her daughter had traveled to Iraq for academic purposes. “It’s her work, her research,” she explained. “I thank everyone who helped with her release. The first thing I want to tell her is that I’ve been waiting for this moment, that I love her, and I worried about her — more than anyone. It’s so powerful. I am so happy. I have no words.”
Israel’s Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator is coordinating the operation to bring Tsurkov back to Israel, and preparations are being made to admit her to a hospital under the standard protocol for returning hostages. Irina Tsurkov says she spoke with coordinator Gal Hirsch, and learned about the steps that were taken and the global efforts that led to her daughter's release
An official from the Iraqi militia told AFP that Tsurkov was released under "certain conditions," most importantly, “the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq without fighting, to spare the country confrontation.” He insisted that Tsurkov was released and not rescued in a military operation.
Iraq’s national security spokesman said security forces had located Tsurkov and brought her to safety. “She was transferred to the U.S. Embassy, which will hand her over to her sister, who holds American citizenship,” he said, adding that authorities were pursuing all those involved in the kidnapping to bring them to justice.