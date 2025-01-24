Israel awaits Hamas names, information on hostages

Israeli officials believe eight of them are no longer alive. But after the list is revealed, Israel could find that the information provided by the terror group contradicts that of the evaluation of the intelligence agencies and would have to quickly attempt to verify the facts or deduct that Hamas is continuing its psychological terror tactics.

In the first hostage release in November 2023, Hamas used manipulations, during the pause in the fighting, to avoid releasing mothers and their children and even claimed it was not holding any live women. A senior official told Ynet that the dilemma decision makers faced at the time, was cruel.

