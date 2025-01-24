Israel awaits Hamas names, information on hostages

Hamas is expected on Friday to deliver the names of the four hostages to be released in the afternoon on Saturday, according to terms of the agreement, along with another list detailing the condition of all 26 remaining hostages to be freed in the first phase of the cease-fire deal.
Israeli officials believe eight of them are no longer alive. But after the list is revealed, Israel could find that the information provided by the terror group contradicts that of the evaluation of the intelligence agencies and would have to quickly attempt to verify the facts or deduct that Hamas is continuing its psychological terror tactics.
If Israel learns that Arbel Yahud, a civilian expected to be among those freedon Saturday is not on the list Israel would again face the need to respond.
In the first hostage release in November 2023, Hamas used manipulations, during the pause in the fighting, to avoid releasing mothers and their children and even claimed it was not holding any live women. A senior official told Ynet that the dilemma decision makers faced at the time, was cruel.
In addition to the 29-year-old Yahud, Hamas may also release Shiri Bibas, although the terror group claimed in 2023, that she and her two small boys, Kfir and Ariel, were dead. Israel never confirmed that claim.
Other names that could be included among the released are Liri Albag, Naama Levi, Agam Berger, Daniel Gilboa and Karina Ariev the IDF soldiers whow were abducted from the Nahal Oz base where they had served as lookouts.
The families of hostages said that they are besieged by worry that the hostage exchange agreement would not be fully executed. On Friday, Vicky Cohen, whose son Nimrod, an IDF soldier was among the abducted warned that continuing the war after the completion of the first phase of the deal, would be a death sentence for the rest of the hostages. "No one should be left behind," she said. "Even now, there are those in the government who are doing everything the can to thwart the second phase of the deal by effecting public perception. We must ensure that that phase too is fulfilled. We will not rest until every last hostage is home."
Ella Ben Ami, who was released in the 2023 exchange and whose father Ohad is expected to be freed in the first phase also called for the full implementation of the deal. "I am filled with anxiety that the agreement that would bring my father back, may not return all of the hostages," she said. "It must not be stopped. It has taken us so long to achieve another deal to unite the families and it must not fail."
She said she had avoided seeking treatment since the Oct. 7 massacre. "I was afraid to open up something I would not be able to deal with. A few days ago, I met with a professional who told me that when my father returns, we would be able to heal."