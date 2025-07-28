Israeli navy seizes activist boat near Gaza

Israeli naval forces intercepted the vessel Handala—organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition—in international waters, roughly 100 km west of Gaza.
The flotilla was attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade while carrying about 21 people onboard, including activists and journalists, along with some symbolic humanitarian aid.
The takeover was carried out live via streams from the ship, which abruptly cut off as Israeli soldiers boarded. Moments earlier, activists were seen singing “Bella Ciao” on deck. The vessel was subsequently towed to Ashdod Port, where all on board were detained and set to face deportation.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that everyone aboard is safe and underscored that any attempt to breach the blockade is dangerous and unlawful.
This marks the second interception in recent weeks, following June’s seizure of the Madleen, which carried high-profile activists including Greta Thunberg.