Israeli navy seizes activist boat near Gaza

The flotilla was attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade while carrying about 21 people onboard, including activists and journalists, along with some symbolic humanitarian aid.

The flotilla was attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade while carrying about 21 people onboard, including activists and journalists, along with some symbolic humanitarian aid.

The flotilla was attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade while carrying about 21 people onboard, including activists and journalists, along with some symbolic humanitarian aid.