Jerusalem on edge ahead of contentious Israeli flag march

Flag-waving Jewish nationalists are set to march through the heart of the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday in a parade that could re-ignite violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The annual Jerusalem procession celebrates Israel's unification of east and west Jerusalem following the 1967 Six Day War and draws thousands of cheering, chanting participants to its narrow, stone streets.

Jews and Palestinians march in Jerusalem with flags ahead of the Jerusalem Day March ( Video: Al qastel )

But for Palestinians, the march is a blatant provocation and a violation of one of the few places in the city, increasingly hemmed in by Jewish development and settlement, which retains a strong Arab flavor.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, fired rockets into Israel at the start of last year's procession, triggering an 11-day war that left hundreds dead.

On Saturday, the group issued a statement calling for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, along with Israel's Arab minority - who are Palestinian by heritage and Israeli by citizenship - "to rise up on Sunday to defend Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa mosque". claiming the Jewish marchers intend to pass through the Muslim holy site, a claim denied by Israel.

4 View gallery Hamas flags inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Signs of turmoil were seen early in the day, as Israeli police deployed near the mosque and Muslim worshippers finished morning prayers.

Over 3,000 police and Border Police soldiers are dispersed throughout the city ahead of Sunday's events.

4 View gallery Police forces outside of the Temple Mount

A police spokesperson said a small group of people had barricaded themselves inside the mosque and were throwing large rocks towards the police officers stationed outside. There were no reports of injuries.

Palestinians throw stones at the Temple Mount compound ( Video: Israel Police, Al qastel )

Despite calls for a rethink of the march from some of his own coalition allies, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has refused to countenance any changes and insists the march embark on the same customary route it has been for over 30 years and in accordance with the recommendation of the security agencies.

"The flag parade will be held as usual according to the planned route, as it has been for decades," his office said on Friday, adding that it would review the situation regularly through the coming hours.

Jews will be allowed to enter the Temple Mount compound today as they would be any other today. Hundreds of Jewish worshipers arrived at the holy site as early as 7 AM. far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has also received approval to visit the compounds himself.

Jews at the Temple Mount ( Video: Har HaBayit BeYadeinu Oganization )

Jerusalem and its holy sites, revered by Muslims, Jews and Christians alike, lie at the heart of decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Aside from Jerusalem, flag marches are expected to take place in Jaffa, Rishon LeTsiyon, Lod, and several other cities on Sunday.

4 View gallery Flag march in Jerusalem ( Photo: EPA )

Tensions have been rising in the city for weeks.

Repeated clashes took place between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa compound in April, during the holy month of Ramadan, with Muslims angered by rising numbers of Jewish visitors to the mosque esplanade.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam. It is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount - a vestige of their faith's two ancient temples.

Sunday's march is due to begin at 5 PM with separate routes for men and women. The parading crowds are set to unite at 7 PM at the Western Wall, a Jewish prayer site that sits below the Al-Aqsa mosques.

4 View gallery Flag march in Jerusalem ( Photo: EPA )