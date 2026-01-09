Mother of former hostage considers politics, says she received offers including from Likud

Einav Zangauker , the mother of former hostage Matan Zangauker who emerged as a prominent figure in protests calling for the release of hostages, said Friday that she is considering entering politics.

“You can say that I’m running for politics,” Zangauker said, adding that there are still issues she needs to examine and decisions she must make. She said she has received approaches from across the political spectrum, including from Likud.

1 View gallery Einav Zangauker ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Speaking in an interview on Keshet’s “Ofira” program, Zangauker said she had come to view Israel’s political system as fundamentally broken.

“I realized that politics in Israel is rotten to the core, that anyone who puts on a suit and tie and claims to be a politician, in the end, when they reach the coveted chair, does not act for the benefit of the public,” she said.

She said one of the main conclusions she has drawn over the past two years is that meaningful change can only come from citizens themselves.

“I am considering everything, and slowly I will think about which framework would be the right one for me to run in,” she said.

Zangauker said she is constantly receiving offers and is in ongoing talks, confirming that she has also been approached by Likud.

“Everyone is reaching out to me,” she said. “I am not ruling anything out. Likud is also an option.”

Asked when she would make a final decision, Zangauker said there were still matters to review and choices to be made.

“It’s possible to declare that Einav Zangauker is entering politics and that she will do the best she can for ordinary citizens,” she said.

Zangauker added that the area that interests her most is foreign policy.