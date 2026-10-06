Hundreds of Haredi extremists besiege military police in Modi'in, block draft dodger arrest | Watch

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters rioted overnight Monday in Modi'in, besieging military police who had arrived to arrest a draft dodger and ultimately forcing the operation to end without an arrest. Protesters broke into the building where the man was staying and clashed with police sent to the scene.
The protesters had been summoned by the extremist Jerusalem Faction's "Black Color" hotline, which helps ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers evade arrest. Police said large forces were operating "to extract the soldiers and restore public order." The forces eventually withdrew without taking the draft dodger into custody.
The hotline celebrated the outcome, saying: "Following the support of the masses and thanks to the holy public, the police left the yeshiva student's home. Intense dancing at the scene." The Jerusalem Faction established the hotline last year after the IDF began enforcement efforts against ultra-Orthodox men who failed to report for mandatory military service. Activists have described their method bluntly: "We prevent arrests. Anyone they come to arrest calls the hotline, and we send protesters to him. When protesters arrive, the army leaves."
Moti Leitner, chairman of the Haredi Public Party, sharply condemned the violence. "The place for these savages is behind bars," he said. "Regardless of the fact that arrests do not help efforts to recruit Haredim, Deri, Asher and Goldknopf must condemn the violent riot against IDF soldiers and the lawlessness raging in the streets. We Haredim are the immediate victims of this deranged violent gang."
The IDF rarely carries out proactive operations to arrest draft dodgers. Nearly all of the dozens currently being held are Breslov Hasidim arrested at Ben Gurion Airport or other border crossings after returning from abroad, including from the annual pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman's grave in Uman, Ukraine.
The military has largely refrained from such arrests despite a High Court ruling requiring equal enforcement of mandatory military service. Military officials have cited insufficient cooperation from Israel Police, whose assistance is required for military police to operate in civilian areas. Police have rejected that argument, saying enforcement is the responsibility of the Military Police.
Last week, thousands of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators marched in Jerusalem in support of arrested draft dodgers, carrying signs against the IDF, including some calling it the "enemy army." Coalition politicians have so far declined to address those accusations against the military. At the end of the march, Rabbi Yehuda Tzadka, head of the Porat Yosef Yeshiva, handed each draft dodger an envelope containing 1,000 shekels, which organizers said came from donations from abroad.