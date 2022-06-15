Israel charges two Palestinians over deadly April terror attack in Ariel

Military prosecutors filed indictments on Wednesday against two Palestinians accused of carrying out a deadly shooting attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel in April.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The two assailants, Youssef Sameeh Assi and Yahya Marei, were charged with intentionally causing the death of Vyacheslav Golev, a 23-year-old security guard, and the attempted murder of Golev's fiancée who was with him at the time.

2 View gallery The scene of the attack outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

A brother of one of the gunmen was also indicted for not preventing the attack and providing them shelter after the shooting.

Assi and Yahya Marei, both from the Palestinian town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, shot dead Golev inside a guard booth at the gate to the settlement and then fled the scene.

Golev shielded his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman, from the terrorists' gunfire by putting his body in front of her, saving her life. The couple worked as security guards and regularly took shifts together.

According to the indictment, the two Palestinians decided to carry out an attack after hearing about clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. The pair purchased Carl Gustaf submachine guns and a vehicle to that end.

2 View gallery Vyacheslav Golev and Victoria Fligelman

According to the indictment, they chose to carry out their attack at the entrance to Ariel on a weekend night because "they thought it would be the best place to carry out their plan and then escape from the area."

The two men were arrested in their hometown of Qarawat Bani Hassan the next day.