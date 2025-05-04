After ballistic missile hits airport, Houthi rebels warn airlines to stay away from Israel

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Sunday, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement. Saree reiterated a warning to airlines that the Israeli airport was "no longer safe for air travel."

