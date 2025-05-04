After ballistic missile hits airport, Houthi rebels warn airlines to stay away from Israel

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Sunday, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement. Saree reiterated a warning to airlines that the Israeli airport was "no longer safe for air travel."
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of the rebel group, told the Qatari Al Araby channel that attacks would increase as long as Israel continues its war on Hamas in Gaza. "We've proven our ability to deal blows to American, British and Israeli prestige. There are no red lines in our conflict with the Zionist entity, the United States and Britain," he said. "Our strike on the Ben-Gurion airport is proof of our ability to hit fortified targets inside Israel."
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network said on Sunday that the Houthi rebels had developed a strategic weapon that was able to avoid radar detection and were also developing new aerial defenses.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security consultations later in the day ahead of a security cabinet meeting in the evening to discuss Israel's response to the attack after Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened retaliation.
"Anyone who harms us would be doubly harmed," Katz said in a statement shortly after the attack.
Israeli officials said there were no restrictions on Israel and the Israeli response to the missile strike would be severe," they said after Israel refrained from attacking Houthi rebel targets in recent months, leaving the military action against them to the United States and Britain.