U.S. proposal for northern cease-fire revealed, criticized for violating Lebanese sovereignty

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, aligned with Hezbollah, reported Tuesday morning that Amos Hochstein, the special Mideast envoy for President Joe Biden, introduced a new proposal during his visit to Beirut. The proposal aims for a political resolution on the northern front by amending UN Security Council Resolution 1701. According to the Al-Akhbar report, Hochstein seeks to revise the preamble to transform it into a resolution targeting peace along the Lebanon-Israel border and to prevent an armed presence in Lebanese areas near the border.

1 View gallery U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati ( Photo: Anwar Amro/ AFP )

Hochstein discussed these details in a meeting on Monday in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri.

"The U.S. wants to end the conflict entirely, and we must devise a formula to put a definitive end to it," Hochstein said. "We need to ensure all parties understand that Resolution 1701 must be implemented. We are committed to resolving the conflict based on this resolution."

The report pointed out that Hochstein's proposal includes extending the geographical scope of international decision-making authority north of the Litani River, increasing the number of international forces operating within the peacekeeping forces, and boosting the number of military forces intended to be deployed in this region.

The proposal reportedly also suggests expanding the missions of the international forces (UNIFIL) to grant them the right to inspect any location, vehicle or house suspected of containing weapons, and to conduct surprise patrols in any area without needing approval from Lebanese authorities (except in cases of intrusion into private property).

Hochstein’s proposal further includes broadening the operations of international forces along the Lebanese coasts, including monitoring Lebanese seaports and inspecting ships, deploying monitoring teams at active or closed civilian airports, and establishing watchtowers and checkpoints along the Lebanon-Syria border. The report noted that Berri told Hochstein that Resolution 1701 is clear and requires no amendment.

The report also indicates that the U.S. envoy was effectively trying to entice Lebanon with his proposals. Sources from the newspaper reported that any new mechanism must provide similar measures on both sides of the border and ensure there are no "Israeli violations on land, sea or air."

Furthermore, according to Hezbollah, any discussion will not address the organization's weapons outside the geographical scope of Resolution 1701. Additionally, Hezbollah rejects the deployment of international or foreign forces along the border with Syria, as it contradicts Lebanese sovereignty.

Hezbollah also claims the UN Security Council cannot add a new country to the states operating in the international forces without obtaining full Lebanese consent. The organization further rejects American and British oversight of the international forces' operational mechanism.

