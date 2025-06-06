European Council president signals possible EU action against Israel over Gaza

A senior European official warned that a new EU review is likely to find Israel in violation of its human rights obligations and the EU-Israel Association Agreement, prompting calls for concrete action.

“The situation in Gaza is, of course, completely unacceptable,” European Council President António Costa said, according to POLITICO’s Brussels Playbook. He added that the EU’s diplomatic service is currently assessing whether Israel is meeting its obligations under international law.

1 View gallery European Council President António Costa ( Photo: Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski )

“But watching your televisions and reading your newspapers, I think it’s not difficult to anticipate what the conclusion is that they obtain,” Costa said.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is reviewing the EU’s Association Agreement with Israel, which requires respect for human rights and democratic principles as an essential condition for cooperation. The review was pushed by a coalition of 17 EU member states led by the Netherlands and is set to be presented at a foreign ministers' meeting on June 23.

Four diplomats, speaking anonymously, said pressure is mounting on the European Commission to propose measures that could downgrade trade and other ties if Israel is found in breach.

Traditionally strong allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have recently criticized the destruction in Gaza and expansion of West Bank settlements.

“The mood is shifting on the EU’s response to Gaza,” one diplomat said, noting increased pressure from capitals for options. “Positions are shifting, and that creates a dynamic where there could be more opportunities to take action,” said another.

While ending the Association Agreement would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU countries and face opposition from Hungary and the Czech Republic, officials are considering alternative measures that could be approved by a qualified majority.

“We need to make decisions by a majority, by qualified majority, or by unity,” Costa said. “We should wait for the assessment and then discuss what kind of decision we want to take and what kind of majority we need to make the decision.”