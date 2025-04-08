Sudanese envoy secretly visits Israel to push normalization for military support

Two weeks after Sudan’s military regained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, a Sudanese army official revealed that Al-Sadiq Ismail, envoy of military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, visited Israel last week. The visit remained discreet until its conclusion, according to a report by Sudanese outlet Al-Rakoba.
The visit was reportedly aimed at coordinating with Israel on how to promote al-Burhan to the new U.S. administration and ease tensions with the United Arab Emirate over his leadership and the Sudanese army more broadly.
Ismail was tasked with delivering several messages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the report, he conveyed al-Burhan’s desire to complete the normalization process between the two countries and formally sign the Abraham Accords, in exchange for Israeli support in the next phase.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The envoy told Israeli officials that Sudan’s recent overtures to Iran — which angered Israel — were a matter of necessity, driven by the country’s isolation and mounting regional and international pressures since the war began. He claimed Sudan needed high-quality military support from any available source to secure victory.
Through his envoy, al-Burhan promised to fulfill any commitments or conditions Israel might require to finalize the agreement swiftly. A source close to Sudan’s military chief said a message was relayed to Israel expressing frustration over a perceived lack of cooperation during the past two years of conflict, noting that al-Burhan had hoped to obtain weapons to defeat the Rapid Support Forces.
The Sudanese side reportedly emphasized that Israel had no reason to be angry over Sudan's outreach to Iran — arguing that it resulted from Israel’s failure to provide the anticipated assistance.