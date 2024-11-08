Hezbollah rocket destroys a home in northern Arab village: 'I felt I was facing death'

IDF says 4 rockets were intercepted, but one hit a home in Kafr Yasif, as shortly afterward some 30 additional rockets were fired and Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying, it targeted the Tel Nof Airbase

Hassan Shaalan, Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
Five rockets were launched from Lebanon on Friday afternoon, striking areas in the Galilee, Yokneam, South Sharon, and central Israel’s Gush Dan region. The IDF reported that 4 rockets were intercepted, but one hit a home in Kafr Yasif, a village in the Western Galilee, causing heavy damage. No injuries were reported.
Shortly afterward, about 30 additional rockets were launched toward Nahariya, Acre, Tamra, and surrounding areas. Between 3:18 and 3:20 pm, rocket sirens sounded in several cities, including Yokneam, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Ata, Yarka, Shefa-Amr, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Rosh Ha’ayin, Megiddo, and communities in South Sharon and Ramot Menashe. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying, “We launched a salvo of precision rockets at Tel Nof Airbase.”
The damage done to the home in Kfar Yasif
"The rocket hit a three-story home near a road," said a resident of Kafr Yasif, who suffered minor injuries from shrapnel. "I was nearby when I heard the explosion. It was terrifying—I felt like I was facing death."
4 View gallery
נפילה בכפר יאסיףנפילה בכפר יאסיף
The damage in Kfar Yasif
(Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
“Fortunately, there were only minor injuries this time, but a future hit could end worse, especially since we lack bomb shelters,” added another resident, Ibrahim Jeris. “We’re living in a serious situation, unsure what comes next.”
4 View gallery
נפילה בכפר יאסיףנפילה בכפר יאסיף
(Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)

4 View gallery
נפילה בכפר יאסיףנפילה בכפר יאסיף
Abed al-Rahim, whose home was narrowly missed, recounted that he had just been in the area moments before the strike. “I wasn’t a casualty by sheer luck,” he said. “It’s time to end the fighting, or there will be more deaths. How much longer can we live with this constant dread? We need a solution. We don’t even have shelters, and our lives are at risk most of the time.”
4 View gallery
נפילה בכפר יאסיףנפילה בכפר יאסיף
Shortly afterward, sirens blared again in Nahariya, Acre, Tamra, and nearby areas, as well as in the northern Galilee, in response to both rocket fire and suspected drone incursions. The IDF confirmed that “all aerial vehicles crossing from Lebanon were intercepted.”
