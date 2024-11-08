Hezbollah rocket destroys a home in northern Arab village: 'I felt I was facing death'

Five rockets were launched from Lebanon on Friday afternoon, striking areas in the Galilee, Yokneam, South Sharon, and central Israel’s Gush Dan region. The IDF reported that 4 rockets were intercepted, but one hit a home in Kafr Yasif, a village in the Western Galilee, causing heavy damage. No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterward, about 30 additional rockets were launched toward Nahariya, Acre, Tamra, and surrounding areas. Between 3:18 and 3:20 pm, rocket sirens sounded in several cities, including Yokneam, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Ata, Yarka, Shefa-Amr, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Rosh Ha’ayin, Megiddo, and communities in South Sharon and Ramot Menashe. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying, “We launched a salvo of precision rockets at Tel Nof Airbase.”

"The rocket hit a three-story home near a road," said a resident of Kafr Yasif, who suffered minor injuries from shrapnel. "I was nearby when I heard the explosion. It was terrifying—I felt like I was facing death."

“Fortunately, there were only minor injuries this time, but a future hit could end worse, especially since we lack bomb shelters,” added another resident, Ibrahim Jeris. “We’re living in a serious situation, unsure what comes next.”

