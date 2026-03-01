Suspected Islamist terror in Texas: 3 killed in Austin bar shooting, FBI probes Iran link

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the city’s Sixth Street entertainment district, outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden. Police said officers shot and killed the suspect within minutes of the first emergency call.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the gunman drove past the bar several times before stopping and firing a handgun from his SUV at people on the patio and in front of the venue. He then parked, exited the vehicle with a rifle and began shooting at pedestrians before officers confronted and killed him.

Fourteen people were wounded, including three who were critically injured. Authorities later said the death toll had risen to three. Inside the multi-story bar, overturned tables and abandoned drinks testified to the panic as customers fled.

The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as a possible act of terrorism because of “indicators” found on the suspect and in his vehicle. “It’s still too early to make a determination,” said Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office.

