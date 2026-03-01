Suspected Islamist terror in Texas: 3 killed in Austin bar shooting, FBI probes Iran link

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the city’s Sixth Street entertainment district, outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden. Police said officers shot and killed the suspect within minutes of the first emergency call.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the gunman drove past the bar several times before stopping and firing a handgun from his SUV at people on the patio and in front of the venue. He then parked, exited the vehicle with a rifle and began shooting at pedestrians before officers confronted and killed him.
Fourteen people were wounded, including three who were critically injured. Authorities later said the death toll had risen to three. Inside the multi-story bar, overturned tables and abandoned drinks testified to the panic as customers fled.
The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as a possible act of terrorism because of “indicators” found on the suspect and in his vehicle. “It’s still too early to make a determination,” said Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office.
According to reports in the New York Post citing law enforcement sources, a Quran was found in the suspect’s vehicle and he was wearing Islamic attire during the attack. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is described as a US citizen who immigrated from Senegal and had a prior arrest history in Texas. Investigators are examining whether he was motivated by anger over recent US strikes on Iran.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed those details or established a direct link to Iran.
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid police response, saying officers likely prevented further casualties. The district typically has a heavy police presence on weekends.
The shooting comes amid heightened tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which have raised concerns among federal authorities about possible retaliatory or copycat attacks on American soil.
In a separate incident early Sunday, nine people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub and concert venue in Cincinnati, Ohio. Police there said none of the injuries were life-threatening.