Hamas wants 7-day truce before hostage release; Israel demands soldiers in first phase

Hamas officials told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper in Lebanon that negotiations in Doha are progressing well, with most issues resolved. However, two critical sticking points remain, according to the report published Thursday.
The first dispute involves Israel’s demand for a comprehensive list of all hostages—both alive and deceased—held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions. Hamas officials reportedly insist that verifying such a list is impossible without at least a week-long ceasefire. Despite the impasse, sources suggest an agreement may be within reach “very soon.”
The second disagreement centers on Israel’s insistence that soldiers, including those injured, be prioritized in the initial phase of the humanitarian release deal. Hamas has reportedly rejected this, claiming it contradicts prior understandings of the release framework for Israeli hostages.
Ofir Angrest, whose brother, IDF soldier Matan Angrest, is among those held captive in Gaza, said that “toppling Hamas is not an option. We demand that soldiers be included in the deal.”
Despite these differences, Palestinian factions reportedly believe that Israel’s seriousness in pursuing an agreement could resolve the remaining issues.
Meanwhile, Sky News Arabia quoted a member of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s team as saying there has been “additional progress in recent days” toward a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas reportedly informed mediators that it cannot provide an exact number of hostages it holds, which has delayed the release of further details.
The deal is expected to proceed in stages. The U.S. official noted that both Israel and Hamas appear more determined than ever to end the war.
Israeli officials are awaiting a formal list of living hostages from Hamas, emphasizing that their top priority is maximizing the number of living captives returned. Hamas has offered to include the bodies of deceased hostages to address any shortfall in living captives released during the first phase.
For now, the negotiations continue, with both sides under pressure to strike a deal amid ongoing international mediation.