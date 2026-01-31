Iranian president says Trump, Netanyahu and Europe fueled protest tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that U.S., Israeli and European leaders exploited Iran’s economic problems, incited unrest and provided protesters with the means to “tear the nation apart” during recent demonstrations.

The two-week nationwide protests, which erupted in late December over an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and rising living costs, have largely subsided following a violent crackdown by Iran’s clerical authorities. U.S.-based rights group HRANA said at least 6,563 people were killed, including 6,170 protesters and 214 security forces.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Masoud Pezeshkian, Donald Trump ( Photo: Reuters/Nathan Howard, AP/Alex Brandon, Alexander NEMENOV/ AFP )

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CNN Turk that 3,100 people were killed, including 2,000 members of the security forces.

Speaking in a live broadcast on state television, Pezeshkian accused U.S., Israeli and European leaders of trying to “provoke, create division and supply resources, drawing some innocent people into this movement.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced support for the protesters, warning that the United States was prepared to act if Iran continued to kill demonstrators. U.S. officials said Friday that Trump was reviewing his options but had not decided whether to strike Iran.

On Friday, a U.S. Navy destroyer docked at the Israeli port of Eilat.

2 View gallery U.S. Navy destroyer ( Photo: Lance Davis/United States Navy/Huntington Ingalls Industries )

Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and European leaders “rode on our problems, provoked unrest and sought, and still seek, to fragment society,” Pezeshkian said.

“They brought people into the streets and wanted, as they themselves said, to tear this country apart, sow conflict and hatred among the people, and create division,” he added.

“Everyone knows this was not merely a social protest,” Pezeshkian said.

Regional allies including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent a military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The United States is demanding that Iran curb its missile program as a condition for resuming talks, a demand Tehran has rejected.

Araqchi said Tuesday in Turkey that Iran’s missile program would never be subject to negotiations.

Responding to U.S. threats of military action, Araqchi said Iran was prepared for either negotiations or warfare and was also ready to engage with regional countries to promote stability and peace.