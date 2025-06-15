IDF soldier falls in Gaza, military says

Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh, 21 was killed and another soldier was injured, in Khan Younis on Saturday by an anti-tank missile 

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza war
Fallen soldier
Khan Younis
Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh fell in Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was killed in Khan Younis on Saturday by an anti-tank missile. Another soldier was wounded in the same attack. Shemesh was 21.
1 View gallery
רס"ל (במיל') נועם שמש ז"לרס"ל (במיל') נועם שמש ז"ל
Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh
(Photo: IDF)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The fighting in Gaza has continued despite the war with Iran. Terror factions launched rockets from the Gaza Strip against Israeli communities, twice on Saturday. Two of the rockets landed in open areas and two others fell short of the border.
There are still 53 Israeli hostages, some dead and others still alive, who are being held by Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 massacre.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""