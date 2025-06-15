IDF soldier falls in Gaza, military says

Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh fell in Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was killed in Khan Younis on Saturday by an anti-tank missile. Another soldier was wounded in the same attack. Shemesh was 21.
The fighting in Gaza has continued despite the war with Iran. Terror factions launched rockets from the Gaza Strip against Israeli communities, twice on Saturday. Two of the rockets landed in open areas and two others fell short of the border.
There are still 53 Israeli hostages, some dead and others still alive, who are being held by Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 massacre.