IDF soldier falls in Gaza, military says

Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh fell in Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was killed in Khan Younis on Saturday by an anti-tank missile. Another soldier was wounded in the same attack. Shemesh was 21.

