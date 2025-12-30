Australian police: Bondi terrorists acted alone, did not train in the Philippines

Australian police said Tuesday that the two terrorists who killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach acted alone and had no proven ties to any terror organization or extremist training.

The attackers, Sajid and Naveed Akram—a father and son—opened fire on a crowd attending a first-night Hanukkah candlelighting ceremony at Bondi Beach. Investigators initially found Islamic State flags in their car, suggesting the terror group may have inspired the attack.

3 View gallery Sajid and Naveed Akram

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the pair had been influenced by Islamic State ideology. Days after the massacre, Islamic State praised the attack on Sydney’s Jewish community but did not claim responsibility.

One focus of the investigation was the pair’s mysterious trip to the Philippines on November 1. They stayed in Davao City, located in the southern island of Mindanao, where Islamist terrorists are known to operate in certain regions. Davao is a five-hour drive from Marawi, a known Islamic State stronghold. Authorities initially suspected that the two might have connected with extremist groups or received training during their stay.

3 View gallery An Islamic State flag found in the duo's car after the attack

According to hotel staff at GV Hotel in Davao’s red-light district, the pair stayed in a twin room costing 22 Australian dollars (15 U.S. dollars) per night. They initially booked for one week but extended their stay several times. Hotel employees described them as withdrawn and unsociable compared to other guests.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed Tuesday that the two “rarely left” the hotel during their time in Davao. “There is no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation for their alleged attack,” Barrett told reporters.

3 View gallery Naveed Akram seen in surveillance footage from his stay with his father Sajid in Davao, Philippines

“These individuals are alleged to have acted alone. There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack. However, I want to be clear, I am not suggesting that they were there for tourism.”

Barrett noted that the information being released from the Philippine leg of the investigation is limited, as Naveed Akram is facing trial. Sajid Akram was shot and killed by police at the scene of the attack, while Naveed was wounded, hospitalized for a week and later transferred to prison.