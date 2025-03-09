Settler leader meets Trump’s senior Arab and Middle Eastern affairs advisor Massad Boulos in Washington

As leaders of the settler movement await statements from the Trump administration regarding the West Bank, they have intensified efforts to promote their agenda and strengthen ties with the administration. Massad Boulos, the Lebanese-American father-in-law of President Donald Trump's daughter and one of his closest advisers, held an extended meeting with Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, at Boulos’ home in Washington.

Dagan meets Boulos

Details of the meeting were first posted on Dagan’s Facebook page. The meeting was part of a series of discussions Dagan and his team are currently conducting in Washington. Their goal is to build coalitions in support of settlement activity in the West Bank and to educate and promote understanding within the Trump administration, Congress and the Senate about the importance of applying sovereignty to the West Bank now.

Boulos, an American businessman of Lebanese descent, is considered one of Trump’s closest allies and serves as his senior adviser on Middle East affairs. During the meeting, Dagan presented Boulos with the official Samaria medal and a bottle of Trump Victory wine, a special edition produced by the Kabir Winery in the West Bank town of Elon Moreh to commemorate Trump’s inauguration.

Boulos expressed his gratitude, saying: "It is a pleasure to convey my appreciation to the people of the West Bank through you. To my brothers and sisters in Israel and Lebanon, we look forward to peace and yearn for it, and with God’s help, we hope it will come soon. I deeply appreciate this gesture." Dagan responded: "I believe and know that the Creator has sent us to work together for the future of the Middle East and the world. Especially after October 7, we are united and will continue to work together."

1 View gallery Trump Middle East advisor Massad Boulos receives a bottle of wine from West Bank settlement from Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan

Dagan also conveyed a message of appreciation to Trump. "For everything you and your team are doing together — your policies for the security of Israel and the United States and for restoring justice in the world. In Israel, we feel toward you, and especially toward President Trump, like family. May God bless you," Dagan said.

Massad Boulos’ son, Michael, married Trump's daughter Tiffany in November 2022. During Trump’s 2024 election campaign, Michael Boulos led outreach efforts to the Arab-American community in key states such as Michigan, significantly contributing to garnering support among Arab-Americans.

Following Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Trump announced Massad Boulos’ appointment as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Following Trump’s inauguration, Dagan established a Congressional caucus in Washington to promote the West Bank.

( Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump )

The caucus, which includes over 20 members of Congress, aims to advance Israeli sovereignty in the area. The caucus’s first initiative was a bill, introduced by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, its chair, declaring that official U.S. documents should no longer refer to the area as the "West Bank" but instead call it by its biblical names.