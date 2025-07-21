Likud set to oust Edelstein from Knesset panel over draft bill; Netanyahu loyalists to vie for post

Likud’s internal struggles have intensified as MK Hanoch Milwidsky moves to replace Yuli Edelstein as chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee amid deep disagreements over a controversial military draft bill.

Edelstein, who currently leads the committee, has seen his influence wane. Recently, Milwidsky and fellow Likud MK Amit Halevi staged a filibuster during a vote on a pay raise for the IDF Chief of Staff. By submitting dozens of reservations, they delayed the bill’s passage and forced Edelstein to end the session without a vote.

Yuli Edelstein

But the filibuster was only a symptom of a larger issue. Edelstein’s refusal to advance the military draft bill, which would grant additional exemptions to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, has been a key factor behind the ultra-Orthodox parties’ departure from the coalition. This has put senior Likud officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under pressure to remove Edelstein and ensure the bill moves forward.

Likud has scheduled a faction meeting and an open vote for Wednesday, where Milwidsky is expected to face competition from fellow Likud MK and Netanyahu loyalist Nissim Vaturi. Both are vying to replace Edelstein, with Milwidsky considered the frontrunner.

Hanoch Milwidsky

Despite coalition calls for unity, divisions persist within Likud. To continue reviewing the reservations submitted against the pay raise bill, Edelstein must now seek approval from Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Ultra-Orthodox parties have made it clear that replacing Edelstein will not restore their support. “Even forming a new committee or bypassing Edelstein won’t bring us back,” they said. “We will return only if a finalized bill is ready for a vote.”

Nissim Vaturi

In recent days, most senior Likud ministers have openly criticized Edelstein, calling on Netanyahu to dismiss him and appoint a new MK who can advance the military draft bill as demanded by the coalition.

Sources told Ynetnews that Netanyahu’s inner circle is already vetting potential replacements based on loyalty and the ability to push the bill through.