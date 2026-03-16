Barrage from Lebanon on western Galilee: rocket hits Nahariya, five rescued from burning home; one moderately wounded

Sirens warning of rocket fire and a possible drone infiltration sounded in Nahariya and other communities in the western Galilee as a barrage was launched from Lebanon.
A rocket made a direct hit on a building in Nahariya, sparking a fire and damaging two structures, according to initial reports. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said five people were rescued from the building that was struck and caught fire.
In a separate impact site near the Kabri junction, a man was moderately wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.
Authorities said several impact sites were reported across the western Galilee following the barrage.
First published: 18:49, 03.16.26