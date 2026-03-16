Barrage from Lebanon on western Galilee: rocket hits Nahariya, five rescued from burning home; one moderately wounded

Sirens sounded across Nahariya and the western Galilee as rockets were fired from Lebanon, with several impact sites reported, including a direct hit on a residential building that caught fire

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Sirens warning of rocket fire and a possible drone infiltration sounded in Nahariya and other communities in the western Galilee as a barrage was launched from Lebanon.
A rocket made a direct hit on a building in Nahariya, sparking a fire and damaging two structures, according to initial reports. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said five people were rescued from the building that was struck and caught fire.
Direct hit in Nahariya
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נפילה באיזור נהריהנפילה באיזור נהריה
Nahariya
2 View gallery
נפילה באיזור נהריהנפילה באיזור נהריה
In a separate impact site near the Kabri junction, a man was moderately wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.
Authorities said several impact sites were reported across the western Galilee following the barrage.
First published: 18:49, 03.16.26
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