Barrage from Lebanon on western Galilee: rocket hits Nahariya, five rescued from burning home; one moderately wounded

Sirens warning of rocket fire and a possible drone infiltration sounded in Nahariya and other communities in the western Galilee as a barrage was launched from Lebanon.

Sirens warning of rocket fire and a possible drone infiltration sounded in Nahariya and other communities in the western Galilee as a barrage was launched from Lebanon.

Sirens warning of rocket fire and a possible drone infiltration sounded in Nahariya and other communities in the western Galilee as a barrage was launched from Lebanon.