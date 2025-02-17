Trump sends bombs and bulldozers to Israel

Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump lifted an embargo imposed on these weapons by the previous Biden administration.

US WEAPONS

According to a statement from Israel's Defense Ministry on Sunday morning, the shipment of over 1,500 MK-84 bombs arrived on Saturday night through the Ashdod seaport and was transferred to Air Force bases across the country.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb, which the Biden administration had blocked from being sent to Israel over concerns that it would be used in Gaza. In one of his first acts as president, Trump lifted the weapons embargo.

Another shipment containing 132 D9 bulldozers is also en route to Israel. The bulldozers were purchased by Israel, but the Biden administration had frozen their transfer.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz thanked President Trump and the U.S. administration for their unwavering support of Israel, stating that the shipment represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF. He added that it serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.