Lebanon claims Israeli gunboats violated its territorial waters

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries, an accusation Israel denied.

The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred meters inside Lebanese waters and that authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

2 View gallery UNIFIL vessel off the Israeli and Lebanon coast ( Photo: AP )

An Israeli military statement said there "was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border" by its forces.

A few days earlier, the IDF Navy soldiers fired at a fishing boat from afar, after it had passed the permitted sailing zone in Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel last week signaled their approval of a deal brokered by Washington laying out their respective maritime rights.

If finalized, the agreement - hailed by all three parties involved as a historic achievement - would mark a diplomatic departure from decades of war and hostility as well as opening the door to offshore energy exploration.

2 View gallery Yair Lapid, Karish gas field, Michel Aoun ( Photo: Olivier Fitoussi, Uriel Cohen, AFP )

Lebanon has for years accused Israel of violating its airspace with drones and jets planes engaged in reconnaissance activities.

Beirut had also formally complained over the years to the U.N. Security Council.