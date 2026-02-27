Car bearing Israeli flag plows into pedestrians in Egypt, sparks online uproar | Watch

A video circulating on Arab social media in recent days shows a car bearing an Israeli flag speeding through a street in the Kerdasa district of Giza, Egypt, and striking several pedestrians.

According to Egyptian reports, security forces detained the driver. In a statement issued after the footage spread widely online, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said the man’s family claimed he suffers from a mental illness.

Footage from the ramming in Egypt

The ministry did not explicitly mention the Israeli flag in its statement, but said the incident began with a verbal altercation between the driver and a local shop owner who objected to him parking in the area. Following the dispute, the driver sped off recklessly.

“As passersby witnessed the altercation and saw the flag on the vehicle, they attacked the driver,” the statement said. “While attempting to flee, he collided with several pedestrians and vehicles in the vicinity, resulting in injuries to six people.”

2 View gallery Footage from Egypt

Those injured sustained fractures and bruises and were taken to hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the driver had the Israeli flag printed at a local car accessories shop. The employee who printed it told investigators she complied out of fear, describing him as someone known in the area for mental instability. His family reportedly presented medical documents supporting that claim.