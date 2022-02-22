Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli troops after lobbing firebombs in West Bank

The incident took place on Route 60, which passes outside the village. Salah was seriously wounded after taking a bullet and was taken by the force to a hospital in Israel. He succumbed to his wounds en route.

