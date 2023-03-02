Pro-Israel watchdog says UN rights official unfit to serve

A top UN Human Rights Official, Craig Mokhiber, the Director of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), was accused by pro-Israel watchdog groups, of violating his duty and lacking neutrality in human rights issues related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Critics including contend that despite being a part of an agency that claims to be apolitical and merely carries out the directives of the 47-nation UN Human Rights Council - Mokhiber's long history of publishing virulently anti-Israel statements makes him unfit for his position.

According to the UN Charter, staff must be held to the highest standards of fairness and impartiality in conducting their work. However, Mokhiber has repeatedly accused Israel of heinous crimes, including "genocide," "ethnic cleansing," and "large-scale atrocities," on his public Twitter and Facebook accounts.

He has also accused Israel of “apartheid”, “racism domination, violence, and oppression," as well as of committing "right-wing white ethno-nationalist terrorism" that "is murdering people."

Critics argue that Mokhiber's social media presence shows a clear lack of neutrality in human rights issues related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They also note his silence about any actions against Israelis, whether by Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, Iran, or the Palestinian Authority.

This bias is especially problematic given Mokhiber's direct involvement in OHCHR initiatives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He served as a senior advisor in the Palestinian territories from 1996-1998 and was a key player in some of the UN's most influential events related to the conflict. This includes introducing five reports to the UN General Assembly that demonized Israel. He was also involved in the process leading to the establishment of the Human Rights Council.

Pro-Israeli NGO “UN watch” contends that Mokhiber's consistent use of hate-mongering rhetoric on social media normalizes anti-Israel sentiments across the UN human rights system. They note that his posts include accusations targeting supporters of Israel, promoting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and denying Israel's right to exist.

Mokhiber's use of the term "genocide" has drawn criticism for belittling genuine cases of genocide and ethnic cleansing committed around the world. Critics have categorized and documented Mokhiber's social media posts, arguing that his overt bias undermines his ability to fulfill his mandate objectively.

When asked for comment, Mokhiber and OHCHR declined to respond. However, in recent tweets, Mokhiber pushed back against his critics, stating that "if you defend the human rights of Palestinians you will be smeared as an antisemite. After 40+ years in the human rights movement, I’m used to this dance. I suggest you find a new hobby. I hear there are some fun TikTok challenges out there!”, he answered his critics.

He also garnered support from Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, who has been criticized for her own anti-Israeli posts on social media. “Shooting the messenger is the only card left to those whose sole purpose is to shelter Israel from accountability”, Albanese tweeted, “Unfortunately for them - and for Palestinians- Israel's brutal occupation has grown out of control. It can no longer be whitewashed by smearing human rights voices”.