Interview: American Jews alarmed as antisemitic violence surges across the U.S.

In the wake of brutal antisemitic attacks in Washington, D.C., and Boulder, Colorado, concern is mounting within America’s Jewish community. A new survey shows that antisemitism has become the number one concern for American Jews—many of whom are feeling increasingly unsafe as hate crimes rise across the country.
To discuss the troubling trend, ILTV spoke with Neta Danciger, chief marketing and product officer at Voice of the People. The conversation explores whether the spike in antisemitism is simply fallout from the Gaza war—or whether deeper forces are fueling this age-old hatred.
Watch the full interview: