Yarden Bibas thanks the Israeli people for their support in Facebook post

Hours after Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the identification of Shiri Bibas, whose body was returned from Gaza a day after the devastating news that her children, Ariel and Kfir, were murdered in captivity, Yarden Bibas wrote a heartfelt message to one of the communities that supported him and his family throughout their painful journey.

3 View gallery A family shattered ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

In an emotional post, accompanied by orange hearts — a symbol of his redheaded children, Ariel and Kfir — he wrote to the “Damaged Dad – Surviving Together” community on Facebook. “There’s no doubt that this group is far more than just another Facebook group. It’s a community of kind and supportive people who are willing to help in any way possible! Thank you to each and every one of you. I appreciate it so much — it’s not something to be taken for granted!”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

On late Friday night, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the identification of Shiri Bibas, Yarden’s wife, who had been abducted from her home with her young children, Ariel and Kfir. According to professional assessments, Shiri was murdered by terrorists in the early weeks of the war. Her body was returned to Israel after 16 months, just one day after the remains of her children were identified.

3 View gallery HaShalom train station in Tel Aviv lit in orange ( Photo: Israel Railways )

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that the children were “brutally murdered in Gaza in the early weeks of the war by cold-blooded terrorists,” clarifying that they were not killed in an airstrike, as Hamas had claimed.

The Bibas family later released a statement: “Last night, our Shiri was returned home. We received the news we had feared. Despite our concerns for their fate, we continued to hope we would one day embrace them, and now we are heartbroken and shattered.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Israel Railways )

Orange lights

On Saturday evening, train stations in Be’er Sheva and Tel Aviv were illuminated in orange in memory of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz, all murdered in captivity. Digital signs commemorating them were also displayed at all railway stations across Israel.