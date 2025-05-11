Frustration grows as Trump struggles to deliver peace in Ukraine, Gaza

Donald Trump, during his presidential campaign, promised to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, asserting they would not have started had he been in the White House at the time. However, more than 100 days into his term, no breakthrough toward ending these conflicts has been achieved.

3 View gallery PM Netanyahu alongside President Trump ( Photo: Reuters )

Last week, while speaking to donors at his Florida residence, Trump expressed growing frustration over the lack of progress in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, admitting that it "keeps him awake at night." According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Trump also acknowledged the challenges posed by the ongoing war in Gaza, describing it as difficult to resolve because "they’ve been fighting for a thousand years."

Escalation in Gaza

The fighting in Gaza continues unabated. Nine soldiers from the Jerusalem Brigade (16) were lightly injured overnight in northern Gaza after their unit encountered an explosive device during operations in the Shijayiah area. Among the injured were the deputy commander of the 252nd Division, a colonel, and the commander of the 6310th Battalion, a lieutenant colonel. All nine were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Some Trump administration officials have expressed frustration with Israel’s intentions to expand its military operations in Gaza. Despite this, Trump has continued to discuss plans for rebuilding the region and has effectively given Israel the green light to resume military actions until Hamas changes its approach.

Post-conflict planning

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, has expanded his advisory team in preparation for a post-conflict Gaza. According to sources familiar with the matter, the team now includes former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and attorney Alan Dershowitz. “We’ll see if they succeed, but at least they’re trying,” Dershowitz said, adding, “It’s more challenging than they had hoped.”

3 View gallery Dershowitz and Blair joining the effort ( Photo: AFP, Amit Shaal )

Meanwhile, a Gulf source, speaking to the independent Middle East news agency The Media Line, claimed that “Trump will make a statement regarding a Palestinian state and U.S. recognition of it,” and that “a Palestinian state will be established without Hamas’s presence.” However, Israeli sources denied the report, telling Ynet that “there are no indications this is true. It seems like fake news.”

New humanitarian initiative for Gaza

Two days ago, Witkoff unveiled a new large-scale initiative for Gaza: the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The initiative, detailed in a document obtained by ynet, aims to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza through what is described as a “transparent, independent, and neutral logistical infrastructure,” bypassing the obstacles that have previously undermined donor trust and aid delivery efficiency.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

Under the “Principles of Operation” section, described as “transparency, independence and security,” the document outlines a plan to establish four secure distribution sites across Gaza. Each site is designed to serve up to 300,000 people, reaching 1.2 million residents in the first phase, with plans to expand the initiative to cover up to 2 million people in the future.

According to the plan, distribution will occur via secure transport channels without any military presence and under the direct supervision of independent safety and security teams. Humanitarian supplies—including food packages, hygiene kits, medicine and water—will be distributed based on need, without any discrimination.

3 View gallery Steve Witkoff ( Photo: Shmulik Almani )

The foundation estimates the cost of a single aid meal (1,750 calories) to be just $1.31, which includes all transportation, security, and distribution costs. By offering food boxes containing 50 complete meals for $65 per family, the initiative aims to restore donor trust and create an immediate impact on the ground. These family food boxes will be delivered directly to at-risk civilians in Gaza.

Trump’s administration hopes this initiative will both alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza and build a foundation for future post-conflict reconstruction in the region.