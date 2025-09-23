Two Israelis drown at sea in separate incidents during holiday

A 70-year-old man drowned on Tuesday, off Tel Baruch beach in Tel Aviv and was rushed in critical condition to Sourasky Medical Center, where medical teams announced his death.
Earlier overnight, a 48-year-old man from Bat Yam drowned at Tzinbari beach on the southwestern shore of the Sea of Galilee. He was pulled unconscious from the water by maritime police, and a Magen David Adom team began intensive resuscitation efforts before transferring him in critical condition to a Tiberias hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.
The Tel Aviv incident was reported at 7:57 a.m. to MDA’s hotline in the Dan region, with paramedic Yaakov Edri and EMT Shai Bakhar saying, “We arrived to find a 70-year-old man unconscious on the shore, without a pulse or breath.
“After a quick assessment, we started advanced resuscitation that continued to the trauma room, but his condition remained critical with an immediate threat to his life.” Prof. Kobi Shaham, head of intensive care at Sourasky, joined the resuscitation efforts at the scene but could not save the man, who was declared dead upon arrival.
The Galilee case was reported at 2:12 a.m. to MDA’s hotline in the Jordan region, with EMT Moshe Peter recounting, “We joined maritime police who rescued a 48-year-old man from the water, unconscious, without pulse and not breathing. We immediately began life-saving treatment and intensive resuscitation, rushing him to the hospital in critical condition.”
Igud Arim Kinneret reported the Galilee drowning took place in an unmonitored area of Tzinbari beach, prompting a police investigation. “Swim only at designated beaches with lifeguard services,” officials urged.