Two Israelis drown at sea in separate incidents during holiday

Two men drown in separate incidents at Tel Aviv and the Sea of Galilee on Rosh Hashanah, prompting warnings against swimming in unsupervised beaches

Israel Moshkovitz, Roy Rubinstein|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Sea of Galilee
drowning
A 70-year-old man drowned on Tuesday, off Tel Baruch beach in Tel Aviv and was rushed in critical condition to Sourasky Medical Center, where medical teams announced his death.
Earlier overnight, a 48-year-old man from Bat Yam drowned at Tzinbari beach on the southwestern shore of the Sea of Galilee. He was pulled unconscious from the water by maritime police, and a Magen David Adom team began intensive resuscitation efforts before transferring him in critical condition to a Tiberias hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.
2 View gallery
ילד טבע למוות בחוף צ'ארלס קלור בתל אביב ילד טבע למוות בחוף צ'ארלס קלור בתל אביב
Magen David Adom units in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
The Tel Aviv incident was reported at 7:57 a.m. to MDA’s hotline in the Dan region, with paramedic Yaakov Edri and EMT Shai Bakhar saying, “We arrived to find a 70-year-old man unconscious on the shore, without a pulse or breath.
“After a quick assessment, we started advanced resuscitation that continued to the trauma room, but his condition remained critical with an immediate threat to his life.” Prof. Kobi Shaham, head of intensive care at Sourasky, joined the resuscitation efforts at the scene but could not save the man, who was declared dead upon arrival.
2 View gallery
אדם טבע למוות בכנרתאדם טבע למוות בכנרת
Magen David Adom units at the Sea of Galilee
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
The Galilee case was reported at 2:12 a.m. to MDA’s hotline in the Jordan region, with EMT Moshe Peter recounting, “We joined maritime police who rescued a 48-year-old man from the water, unconscious, without pulse and not breathing. We immediately began life-saving treatment and intensive resuscitation, rushing him to the hospital in critical condition.”
Igud Arim Kinneret reported the Galilee drowning took place in an unmonitored area of Tzinbari beach, prompting a police investigation. “Swim only at designated beaches with lifeguard services,” officials urged.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""