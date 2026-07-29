Israeli who served in classified IDF unit charged with spying for Iran

An Israeli citizen who served in both his mandatory and reserve military service in a classified IDF unit has been charged with contact with a foreign agent and attempting to provide information for the benefit of the enemy.

The Erezim investigations unit of the Defense Ministry’s security directorate and the Shin Bet found that the defendant had allegedly been in contact with a person who identified himself as an Iranian intelligence operative.

The defendant had allegedly been in contact with a person who identified himself as an Iranian intelligence operative ( Photo: Shutterstock )

At one stage, the defendant was also allegedly asked to help recruit a soldier to establish contact with the same individuals. A court permitted publication of the case Wednesday. The State Attorney’s Office filed the indictment on July 16 in the Tel Aviv District Court.

According to a joint statement by the police, Defense Ministry and Shin Bet, the indictment was filed by the State Attorney’s Office Cyber Department.

The Shin Bet, Defense Ministry security department, IDF and Israel Police again warned Israeli citizens and residents against maintaining contact with foreign elements from enemy states or with unidentified individuals.

“We call on citizens to report any suspicious or unusual contact to law enforcement authorities,” the statement said. “Any such contact may constitute a criminal offense from its very beginning.”

The security agencies said they would continue working to identify and thwart terrorism and espionage activity and would seek severe legal consequences for anyone involved.

“Hostile elements, including intelligence and terrorist organizations from enemy states, continue their efforts to recruit and operate Israelis to carry out espionage, terrorism and hostile acts against the State of Israel,” the statement said.