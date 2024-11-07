IDF identifies soldier killed in combat in north

The IDF on Thursday morning identified Sergeant Ariel Sosnov (Sasonov), 20, of Jerusalem, a soldier in the 188th Armored Brigade's 605th Engineering Battalion, as having been killed in combat in northern Israel.
In a separate incident, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade's 90th Nahshon Battalion was severely wounded during fighting in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed.
Since the outbreak of the war, 781 IDF personnel have been killed in action.
Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi suggested that Israel could expand its ground operations in Lebanon. “Alongside diplomatic efforts for understandings in Lebanon, we must continue planning for further combat in Lebanon, including deepening ground operations,” he said during a situation assessment, noting that Israel will act as needed. “We continue targeting Hezbollah assets across the region—in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut and Syria.”
Over the weekend, the IDF reported that two soldiers were killed in combat in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. They were named as Staff Sgt. Itay Parizat, 20, from Petah Tikva, and Staff Sgt. Yair Hananya, 22, from Mitzpe Netofa. Both soldiers served with the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.
A day earlier, the military reported on Friday that Captain Yarden Zakay, 21, from Hadera, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion, succumbed to his injuries after being severely wounded during combat in southern Gaza on September 17, 2024.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: