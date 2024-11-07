IDF identifies soldier killed in combat in north

The IDF on Thursday morning identified Sergeant Ariel Sosnov (Sasonov), 20, of Jerusalem, a soldier in the 188th Armored Brigade's 605th Engineering Battalion, as having been killed in combat in northern Israel.

The IDF on Thursday morning identified Sergeant Ariel Sosnov (Sasonov), 20, of Jerusalem, a soldier in the 188th Armored Brigade's 605th Engineering Battalion, as having been killed in combat in northern Israel.

The IDF on Thursday morning identified Sergeant Ariel Sosnov (Sasonov), 20, of Jerusalem, a soldier in the 188th Armored Brigade's 605th Engineering Battalion, as having been killed in combat in northern Israel.

In a separate incident, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade's 90th Nahshon Battalion was severely wounded during fighting in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed.

In a separate incident, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade's 90th Nahshon Battalion was severely wounded during fighting in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed.

In a separate incident, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade's 90th Nahshon Battalion was severely wounded during fighting in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed.

Since the outbreak of the war, 781 IDF personnel have been killed in action.

Since the outbreak of the war, 781 IDF personnel have been killed in action.

Since the outbreak of the war, 781 IDF personnel have been killed in action.