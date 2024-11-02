IDF names 2 soldiers killed in northern Gaza combat

The IDF reported Saturday evening that two soldiers were killed in combat in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. They were named as Staff Sgt. Itay Parizat, 20, from Petah Tikva, and Staff Sgt. Yair Hananya, 22, from Mitzpe Netofa. Both soldiers served with the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.
The IDF reported that a third soldier from the same unit sustained serious injuries during the incident. The wounded soldier was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been notified, officials said.
Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's death toll has reached 780 fatalities.
