IDF names 2 soldiers killed in northern Gaza combat

Givati Brigade troops Staff Sgt. Itay Parizat, 20, from Petah Tikva, and Staff Sgt. Yair Hananya, 22, from Mitzpe Netofa fell in battle in Jabaliya; third Givati soldier severely wounded

The IDF reported Saturday evening that two soldiers were killed in combat in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. They were named as Staff Sgt. Itay Parizat, 20, from Petah Tikva, and Staff Sgt. Yair Hananya, 22, from Mitzpe Netofa. Both soldiers served with the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.
סמ"ר איתי פאריזאט ז"ל סמ"ר יאיר חנניה ז"לסמ"ר איתי פאריזאט ז"ל סמ"ר יאיר חנניה ז"ל
Staff Sgt. Yair Hananya and Staff Sgt. Itay Parizat
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF reported that a third soldier from the same unit sustained serious injuries during the incident. The wounded soldier was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been notified, officials said.
Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's death toll has reached 780 fatalities.
