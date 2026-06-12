Canada antisemitism czar says he doesn't believe Hamas seeks Israel's destruction

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing criticism after appointing former Cabinet minister and member of Parliament Omar Alghabra to a new federal advisory council on antisemitism, despite past controversial comments about Hamas and other groups hostile to Israel.

Alghabra has previously been quoted as saying he did not believe Hamas sought Israel’s destruction. He also expressed reservations about designating the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades as a terrorist organization.

2 View gallery Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ( Photo: Dave Chan / AFP )

The appointment comes at a sensitive time, after Carney recently acknowledged that “ Canada’s civic compact is failing Jewish Canadians ,” amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since the outbreak of the war in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Criticism has also been directed at the appointment of lawyer Avnish Nanda to the council. Nanda previously represented pro-Palestinian activists who set up a protest encampment at the University of Alberta. Reports said slogans including “Globalize the Intifada” appeared at the protests, a phrase many Jewish groups view as incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre sharply criticized Alghabra’s appointment. “I remember Mr. Alghabra lobbying me before he was in politics to keep Hezbollah legal,” Poilievre said. “I’m not sure he’s the right guy to combat antisemitism.”

The criticism comes amid a broader public debate in Canada over the government’s response to rising antisemitism, pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the balance between free expression and combating incitement and extremism.

2 View gallery Bullet holes at the entrance to a Toronto synagogue

Jewish community figures have expressed concern that appointing people with records of controversial comments about groups hostile to Israel could undermine public trust in the new council.

Canadian government data show that of 1,342 religiously motivated hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly 70% targeted Canadian Jews, even though Jews make up about 1% of the country’s population.