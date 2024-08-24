IDF dismantles tunnel in Khan Younis, eliminates dozens of terrorists

The forces were operating in the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, destroying additional terror infrastructure and eliminating dozens of Hamas terrorists.

Troops from the elite engineering Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion uncovered and dismantled the underground tunnel which was used by Islamic Jihad.

In a separate operation, the 77th Battalion raided a terrorist compound, discovering weapons including military vests and grenades. They also found a rocket launcher prepared for firing.

