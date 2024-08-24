IDF dismantles tunnel in Khan Younis, eliminates dozens of terrorists

Troops from the elite engineering Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion uncovered and dismantled an underground 500-meter-long tunnel which was used by Islamic Jihad

IDF troops from the 7th Brigade dismantled a 500-meter-long tunnel in Khan Younis the military reported on Saturday.
The forces were operating in the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, destroying additional terror infrastructure and eliminating dozens of Hamas terrorists.
IDF forces in Khan Younis
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Troops from the elite engineering Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion uncovered and dismantled the underground tunnel which was used by Islamic Jihad.
In a separate operation, the 77th Battalion raided a terrorist compound, discovering weapons including military vests and grenades. They also found a rocket launcher prepared for firing.
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Earlier on Saturday, the IDF intercepted a suspected aerial target over the sea near the coast of Nahariya. No alert was activated as the target was far from populated areas. The military is investigating whether the target was a Hezbollah drone.
