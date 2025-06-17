Israel destroys dozens of Iranian missile batteries in bid for air superiority

The IDF announced Tuesday that since the onset of Operation Rising Lion against Iran, the Israeli Air Force has destroyed more than 70 Iranian surface-to-air missile batteries.
The strikes, carried out under the direction of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, targeted dozens of missile launchers and advanced radar systems across Iran designed to intercept Israeli aircraft and limit the air force’s operational freedom.
According to the IDF, the Iranian air defense network was highly advanced and deployed across wide areas of the country, in some cases concealed within civilian infrastructure. Its main goal was to bring down Israeli aircraft and hinder their ability to operate freely in Iranian airspace.
"This is a historic mission that could change the course of the campaign," Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar told pilots involved in the operations.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In recent days, Israel launched approximately five major waves of airstrikes aimed at achieving complete aerial superiority, described by the IDF as a necessary precondition for entering deep into Iranian territory, especially around Tehran.
In addition to manned airstrikes, Israeli drones were also deployed to track and eliminate mobile targets in real time, including hidden missile launchers.
The IDF released footage from the strikes, including a direct hit on a truck-mounted launcher in Tehran, radio communications from pilots mid-operation, and a recording of Bar’s conversation with the aircrews.