Israel destroys dozens of Iranian missile batteries in bid for air superiority

The strikes, carried out under the direction of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, targeted dozens of missile launchers and advanced radar systems across Iran designed to intercept Israeli aircraft and limit the air force’s operational freedom.

